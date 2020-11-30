For the Love of the Church
Angelus Press
SKU: 8786 | ISBN: 9781949124514
$12.95
As defined by Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre, the Society of Saint Pius X’s mission is not based on a spirit of rebellion or controversy, but upon a love for the Catholic Church.
There have been many who attempted to change the Catholic Church from a divine institution founded by Christ to a human institution of the world.
When such changes began to take place within the Church before, during, and after the Second Vatican Council, Archbishop Lefebvre took a stand and founded the Society for the express purpose of preserving the Catholic priesthood. This heroic prelate consecrated bishops in 1988 to carry on this all-important mission, the fruits of which include the preservation of the traditional Latin Mass and the sacred Tradition of Holy Mother Church.
Bishop Bernard Fellay is one of those episcopally consecrated by the Archbishop. After the death of Archbishop Lefevbre, Bishop Fellay went on to serve as the Superior General of the Society of Saint Pius X from 1994 to 2018. Among his many acts as Superior General, he worked for the canonical regularization of the Society of Saint Pius X and currently serves as General Counselor of the Society alongside its current Superior General, Fr. Davide Pagliarani.
This book-length interview is the summation of Bishop Bernard Fellay’s understanding and advice on a myriad of topics that affect Catholics and the Church today. The subjects covered include the ongoing crisis in the Church, marriage, abortion, human suffering, missionary work, relations between the Society and Rome, and the priestly way of life in contemporary society.
Gain a profoundly Catholic perspective on the modern world from a bishop who labors to uphold the supreme law of the Catholic Church: the Salvation of souls.
A student of Charles Cardinal Journet, Robert Landers lives in Switzerland and is interested in the Catholic Church and its role in the world today.
Share: